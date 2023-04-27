Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.