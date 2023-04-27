307 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $329.68 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $339.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

