Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $953,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

