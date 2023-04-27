The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

