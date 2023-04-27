Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,954 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

