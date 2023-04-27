Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $287.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $294.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

