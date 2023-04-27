2,538 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.2 %

GXO stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

