The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.