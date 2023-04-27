Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.12 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.