Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.12 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.