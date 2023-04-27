Spire Wealth Management Buys 728 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 728.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

