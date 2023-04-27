Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

