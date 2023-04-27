TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.