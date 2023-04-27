Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 12.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,047.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

