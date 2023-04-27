Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after acquiring an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

