Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $210.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

