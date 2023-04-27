Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

OXBDF stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

