Barclays Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

