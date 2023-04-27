eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.