US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.3 %

OKE stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

