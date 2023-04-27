Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $163.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UHS opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

