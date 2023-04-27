Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $163.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.
Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of UHS opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
