Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.