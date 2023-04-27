Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.