Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.63.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
