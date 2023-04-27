Robert W. Baird Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $90.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

