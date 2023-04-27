Credit Suisse Group Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $306.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.63.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
