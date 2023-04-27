Credit Suisse Group Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $306.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.63.

ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

