Robert W. Baird Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $127.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

