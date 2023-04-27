GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 415 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

