Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

