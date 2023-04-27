Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.22 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 778.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

