Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.80 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6,586.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

