Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 48,926.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

