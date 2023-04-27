Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

