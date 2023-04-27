Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

