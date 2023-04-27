Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14,330.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Aflac stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

