Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34-5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $265.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

