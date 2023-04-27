Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

