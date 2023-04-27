Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BDX opened at $258.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

