Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Further Reading

