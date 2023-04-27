Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.71.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

