Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

