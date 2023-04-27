Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 23,137 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

