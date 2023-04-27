Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

