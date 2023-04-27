HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

