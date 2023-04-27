Synovus Financial Corp Sells 440 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $650.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.29 and a 200 day moving average of $689.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

