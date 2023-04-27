Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTE opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

