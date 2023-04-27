HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 155,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $7,900,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Further Reading

