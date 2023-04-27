HM Payson & Co. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

