HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,798 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.