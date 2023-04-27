Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.06 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.77.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

