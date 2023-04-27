HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

