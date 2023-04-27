HM Payson & Co. Has $413,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.